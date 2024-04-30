Recent Blog Articles
Sara W. Dong, MD
Contributor
Dr. Sara W. Dong is a combined adult and pediatric infectious diseases fellow at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Boston Children’s Hospital. She earned her MD from the Medical University of South Carolina. She completed her internal medicine and pediatrics residency and chief residency at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Her academic interests include transplant and global health.
Posts by Sara W. Dong, MD
