Samia Mora, MD, MHS
Contributor
Dr. Samia Mora is a cardiovascular medicine specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where she is the director of the Center for Lipid Metabolomics. She has joint appointments in the divisions of preventive medicine, cardiovascular medicine, and women’s health.
Dr. Mora received her medical degree from Harvard Medical School. She completed an internal medicine residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and a cardiovascular disease fellowship at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. She also obtained a master of health science degree (epidemiology) from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Dr. Mora’s clinical interests include cardiovascular prevention, lipids, modifiable risk factors, and women’s health.
