Contributor

Sabra L. Katz-Wise, PhD (she/her) is an assistant professor in adolescent/young adult medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital, in pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, and in social and behavioral sciences at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. She co-directs the Harvard SOGIE (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and Expression) Health Equity Research Collaborative. Her research investigates sexual orientation and gender identity development, sexual fluidity, health inequities related to sexual orientation and gender identity, and psychosocial functioning in families with transgender youth. Dr. Katz-Wise also advocates to improve workplace climate, medical education, and patient care for LGBTQ individuals, as co-chair for the BCH Rainbow Consortium on Sexual and Gender Diversity, as an HMS LGBT Advisory Committee member, and as HMS Sexual and Gender Minority Curriculum Development Fellow.