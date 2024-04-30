Recent Blog Articles
Sabra L. Katz-Wise, PhD
Contributor
Sabra L. Katz-Wise, PhD (she/her) is an assistant professor in adolescent/young adult medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital, in pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, and in social and behavioral sciences at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. She co-directs the Harvard SOGIE (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and Expression) Health Equity Research Collaborative. Her research investigates sexual orientation and gender identity development, sexual fluidity, health inequities related to sexual orientation and gender identity, and psychosocial functioning in families with transgender youth. Dr. Katz-Wise also advocates to improve workplace climate, medical education, and patient care for LGBTQ individuals, as co-chair for the BCH Rainbow Consortium on Sexual and Gender Diversity, as an HMS LGBT Advisory Committee member, and as HMS Sexual and Gender Minority Curriculum Development Fellow.
Posts by Sabra L. Katz-Wise, PhD
Staying Healthy
Sexual fluidity and the diversity of sexual orientation
Mind & Mood
Misgendering: What it is and why it matters
Diseases & Conditions
COVID-19 vaccines and the LGBTQ+ community
Child & Teen Health
Gender fluidity: What it means and why support matters
Sabra L. Katz-Wise, PhD
Co-parent adoption: A critical protection for LGBTQ+ families
Sabra L. Katz-Wise, PhD
Bisexuality and health: The cost of invisibility
