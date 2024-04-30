photo of Rose L. Molina, MD, MPH

Rose L. Molina, MD, MPH

Rose L. Molina, MD, MPHâ€¯is an Assistant Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School. She completed the Global Women’s Health Fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and obtained a Master of Public Health in Clinical Effectiveness from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. She works as a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist at The Dimock Center, a federally qualified community health center, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC). She is the Faculty Director of the Medical Language Program at Harvard Medical School and the Director of the OB-GYN Diversity, Inclusion & Advocacy Committee at BIDMC.â€¯ 

Dr. Molina works as Core Faculty at Ariadne Labs to design, test and spread solutions to ensure that everyone receives appropriate, safe, and respectful care during pregnancy and childbirth with a focus on equity. Her current research focuses on addressing racial/ethnic inequities in maternal health in Greater Boston.â€¯ Her advocacy work seeks to advance access to language-concordant and culturally-humble health care for all. She is a member of Physicians for Human Rights and performs asylum evaluations.â€¯ 

Advancing maternal justice on both sides of the Atlantic featured image

Women's Health

Advancing maternal justice on both sides of the Atlantic
