Robyn Thom, MD
Contributor
Dr. Robyn Thom is a child and adolescent psychiatry fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital and McLean Hospital. She will begin practicing at the Lurie Center for Autism as a staff psychiatrist when she completes her fellowship training in July 2020. She is a graduate of Harvard College, the University of Toronto Medical School, and the Harvard Longwood Psychiatry Residency Training Program. Her clinical and research interests include autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disorders, the interface between medical and psychiatric co-morbidity, and psychopharmacology.
Posts by Robyn Thom, MD
Child & Teen Health
Helping people with autism spectrum disorder manage masks and COVID-19 tests
Robyn Thom, MD
Strategies to support teens and young adults with autism spectrum disorder during COVID-19
Chris McDougle, MD
How can you support your teenager with autism spectrum disorder if they are depressed?
Child & Teen Health
Opportunities for growth: Transitions for youth with autism spectrum disorder
