Contributor

Rebecca “Becky” Mercuro, PT, DPT, OCS, CSCS, is an outpatient orthopedic physical therapist with MGB/Spaulding Rehabilitation. She graduated from Northeastern University with her doctorate and completed an orthopedic residency with the Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions. Becky is a certified strength and conditioning specialist with experience coaching soccer, and personal interest in treating and preventing knee and hip injuries throughout the lifespan. She treats total joint replacements throughout different stages of their care, from “pre-hab” and joint classes leading up to surgery, to day of surgery training and discharge planning, to outpatient physical therapy and return to prior level of function.