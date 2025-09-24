5 timeless habits for better health
What are the symptoms of prostate cancer?
Is your breakfast cereal healthy?
When pain signals an emergency: Symptoms you should never ignore
Does exercise give you energy?
Acupuncture for pain relief: How it works and what to expect
How to avoid jet lag: Tips for staying alert when you travel
Biofeedback therapy: How it works and how it can help relieve pain
Best vitamins and minerals for energy
Should you take probiotics with antibiotics?
Rebecca Mercuro, PT, DPT, OCS, CSCS
Contributor
Rebecca “Becky” Mercuro, PT, DPT, OCS, CSCS, is an outpatient orthopedic physical therapist with MGB/Spaulding Rehabilitation. She graduated from Northeastern University with her doctorate and completed an orthopedic residency with the Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions. Becky is a certified strength and conditioning specialist with experience coaching soccer, and personal interest in treating and preventing knee and hip injuries throughout the lifespan. She treats total joint replacements throughout different stages of their care, from “pre-hab” and joint classes leading up to surgery, to day of surgery training and discharge planning, to outpatient physical therapy and return to prior level of function.
5 timeless habits for better health
What are the symptoms of prostate cancer?
Is your breakfast cereal healthy?
When pain signals an emergency: Symptoms you should never ignore
Does exercise give you energy?
Acupuncture for pain relief: How it works and what to expect
How to avoid jet lag: Tips for staying alert when you travel
Biofeedback therapy: How it works and how it can help relieve pain
Best vitamins and minerals for energy
Should you take probiotics with antibiotics?