Rachel Reynolds, MD
Contributor
Dr. Rachel Reynolds is the Interim chair of dermatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and an assistant professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School. She specializes in acne and women's health dermatology. She co-directs a multidisciplinary clinic in polycystic ovary syndrome at BIDMC, and is a nationally recognized expert in the field.
