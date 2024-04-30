Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Pushpa Narayanaswami, MD, FAAN
Contributor
Pushpa Narayanaswami is a neuromuscular neurologist. She is the vice chair of clinical operations in the department of neurology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA, and associate professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School. She is a clinician-educator and researcher with special interest in myasthenia gravis, myopathies, and muscular dystrophies.
Posts by Pushpa Narayanaswami, MD, FAAN
