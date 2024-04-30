Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Preeti Upadhyay, MBBS, MPH
Contributor
Dr. Upadhyay works as a research fellow under the supervision of Dr. Subramaniam Balachundhar. She graduated from The University of Sydney, Australia, with a master’s degree in public health. She earned her medical degree from Kathmandu University, Nepal, and was practicing medicine in her native country prior to changing bases to a nonclinical workspace. She has a keen interest in meditation and its effects on physician burnout and sleep quality.
Posts by Preeti Upadhyay, MBBS, MPH
Balachundhar Subramaniam , MD, MPH, FASA
Reducing your risk of changes in thinking following surgery
Balachundhar Subramaniam , MD, MPH, FASA
Mind-body therapies can reduce pain and opioid use
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?