Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Paul Rizzoli is board-certified in internal medicine, neurology, and headache medicine. He is the clinical director of the Graham Headache Center at Brigham and Women’s/Faulkner Hospital in Boston. Begun in 1999 and affiliated with Harvard Medical School, it is one of the largest UCNS-accredited training programs in headache medicine in the United States. This academic headache center, located on the Faulkner Hospital campus, has as its mission to re-establish the Faulkner’s longstanding reputation for excellence in headache care, and to carry on the legacy of Dr. John Graham, an early headache pioneer. The center is known for excellence in headache management, research, and for clinical training in headache medicine.