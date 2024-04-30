Contributor

Dr. Niyoti Reddy is currently an advanced fellow of obesity medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School. She is a board-certified internist and has completed a fellowship in endocrinology and diabetes. She is also pursuing a fellowship in contemplative medicine, an innovative 12-month program to cultivate leaders committed to addressing challenges in the healthcare system. The core training is based on the teachings of the historical Buddha. Dr. Reddy has been practicing yoga and meditation for several years, and has chosen to be an obesity medicine specialist because it is the most impactful way for her to help people.

Twitter: @NiyotiReddy