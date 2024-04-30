Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Niyoti Reddy, MD
Contributor
Dr. Niyoti Reddy is currently an advanced fellow of obesity medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School. She is a board-certified internist and has completed a fellowship in endocrinology and diabetes. She is also pursuing a fellowship in contemplative medicine, an innovative 12-month program to cultivate leaders committed to addressing challenges in the healthcare system. The core training is based on the teachings of the historical Buddha. Dr. Reddy has been practicing yoga and meditation for several years, and has chosen to be an obesity medicine specialist because it is the most impactful way for her to help people.
Twitter: @NiyotiReddy
Posts by Niyoti Reddy, MD
