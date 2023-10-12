Contributor

Megan A. Koster, MD, PharmD, is the interim chief of pulmonary & critical care medicine at Mount Auburn Hospital (MAH), and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School (HMS).

Dr. Koster started her journey in health care with a doctor of pharmacy degree from Northeastern University. She worked as a clinical pharmacist with a special focus in organ transplant and surgical intensive care at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) before matriculating at HMS. Following medical school, Dr. Koster pursued internal medicine residency at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), and continued her training with a MGH/BIDMC fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine. She received advanced training in medical education leadership through a BIDMC clinician educator fellowship.

In addition to her practice in general pulmonology and critical care medicine at MAH, Dr. Koster has continued her work as an educational leader, serving as co-director for undergraduate medical education, clerkship director for several HMS electives, and the pulmonary subspecialty education chair for the internal medicine residency program at MAH. Her professional interests include interprofessional health care education, clinical leadership, and supporting women and parents in medicine.