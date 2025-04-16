Can saw palmetto treat an enlarged prostate?
How does Ozempic work? Understanding GLP-1s for diabetes, weight loss, and beyond
Zinc: What it does for the body, and the best food sources
Respiratory health harms often follow flooding: Taking these steps can help
Tips to leverage neuroplasticity to maintain cognitive fitness as you age
Can white noise really help you sleep better?
Celiac disease: Exploring four myths
What is prostatitis and how is it treated?
What is Cushing syndrome?
Exercises to relieve joint pain
Martina Porter, MD
Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Dr. Martina Porter is the vice chair for research and academics in the department of dermatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She is also the director of the Clinical Laboratory for Epidemiology and Applied Research in Skin (CLEARS), and the co-leader of the Pathogens, Immunology, and Inflammation Translational Research Hub at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She is also the chair of the American Academy of Dermatology's Patient Safety and Quality Committee.
She specializes in treating immune-mediated dermatologic conditions, including hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and inflammatory bowel disease–related dermatoses, with biologics and small molecules, and leads both investigator-initiated and phase 2 and 3 industry-sponsored clinical trials in these disease indications.
Dr. Porter completed a combined dermatology residency and clinical research fellowship at Roger Williams Medical Center/Boston University and Massachusetts General Hospital, as well as a second research fellowship focused on clinical trials at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She is an assistant professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School.
Can saw palmetto treat an enlarged prostate?
How does Ozempic work? Understanding GLP-1s for diabetes, weight loss, and beyond
Zinc: What it does for the body, and the best food sources
Respiratory health harms often follow flooding: Taking these steps can help
Tips to leverage neuroplasticity to maintain cognitive fitness as you age
Can white noise really help you sleep better?
Celiac disease: Exploring four myths
What is prostatitis and how is it treated?
What is Cushing syndrome?
Exercises to relieve joint pain