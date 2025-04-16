Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Martina Porter is the vice chair for research and academics in the department of dermatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She is also the director of the Clinical Laboratory for Epidemiology and Applied Research in Skin (CLEARS), and the co-leader of the Pathogens, Immunology, and Inflammation Translational Research Hub at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She is also the chair of the American Academy of Dermatology's Patient Safety and Quality Committee.

She specializes in treating immune-mediated dermatologic conditions, including hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and inflammatory bowel disease–related dermatoses, with biologics and small molecules, and leads both investigator-initiated and phase 2 and 3 industry-sponsored clinical trials in these disease indications.

Dr. Porter completed a combined dermatology residency and clinical research fellowship at Roger Williams Medical Center/Boston University and Massachusetts General Hospital, as well as a second research fellowship focused on clinical trials at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She is an assistant professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School.