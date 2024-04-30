Recent Blog Articles
Marc Gregory Yu, MD
Contributor
Marc Gregory Y. Yu, MD is an American Diabetes Association (ADA) research fellow in the Section of Vascular Cell Biology at Joslin Diabetes Center. He finished medical school at the top of his class at the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital, and completed residency in internal medicine and fellowship in endocrinology at the same institution thereafter. He is the first Filipino endocrinologist to receive the Endocrine Society Early Investigator Award in 2017. His main research interests include studying risk and protective factors for cardiovascular disease in patients with long-standing Type 1 diabetes, as well as looking at the interplay of autoimmunity, rare diabetes genes, and pancreatic beta-cell function. He is also co-author of I.M. Platinum, a bestselling Philippine handbook on Internal Medicine.
Posts by Marc Gregory Yu, MD
