Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Lisa Bebell, MD
Contributor
Lisa Bebell, MD, is an Instructor at Harvard Medical School and Assistant in Medicine at MGH in the Infectious Diseases Unit. As a physician, she practices Critical Care Medicine and Infectious Diseases, though she spends most of her time carrying out research on peripartum infections, including antibiotic resistant infections during and after pregnancy. Currently, she is working to better understanding the role of the placenta in transplacental antibody transfer and early life health outcomes, particularly among HIV-exposed, uninfected children in Uganda. Dr. Bebell received her MD from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and completed her residency at the University of California, San Francisco.
Posts by Lisa Bebell, MD
