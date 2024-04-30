Recent Blog Articles
Lilit Garibyan, MD, PhD
Contributor
Dr. Lilit Garibyan is an assistant professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School, and a physician-scientist at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. Her research focuses on innovative biomedical discoveries aimed at identifying novel treatments for dermatologic diseases and beyond.
Dr. Garibyan has co-authored numerous peer-reviewed original publications. She has lectured at the national and international level, and has developed a reputation as an expert and leader in dermatology and biomedical innovation. As a humanitarian, Dr. Garibyan has pioneered and established sustainable medical laser clinics in Armenia for effective treatments of scars and vascular anomalies.
Dr. Garibyan received her BS summa cum laude from the University of California Los Angeles, her MD from Harvard Medical School, and her PhD from Harvard University in experimental pathology and immunology.
Posts by Lilit Garibyan, MD, PhD
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?