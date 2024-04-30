photo of Lilit Garibyan, MD, PhD

Lilit Garibyan, MD, PhD

Contributor

Dr. Lilit Garibyan is an assistant professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School, and a physician-scientist at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. Her research focuses on innovative biomedical discoveries aimed at identifying novel treatments for dermatologic diseases and beyond.

Dr. Garibyan has co-authored numerous peer-reviewed original publications. She has lectured at the national and international level, and has developed a reputation as an expert and leader in dermatology and biomedical innovation. As a humanitarian, Dr. Garibyan has pioneered and established sustainable medical laser clinics in Armenia for effective treatments of scars and vascular anomalies.

Dr. Garibyan received her BS summa cum laude from the University of California Los Angeles, her MD from Harvard Medical School, and her PhD from Harvard University in experimental pathology and immunology.

Posts by Lilit Garibyan, MD, PhD

Melasma: What are the best treatments? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Melasma: What are the best treatments?
