Contributor

Dr. Lee Schwamm graduated from Harvard Medical School and practices neurocritical care and vascular neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he also serves as the director of the Center for TeleHealth. He currently leads virtual care activities across the Partners Healthcare System as vice president of virtual care in Partners Digital Health. He is a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School and active clinical researcher, and the author of over 400 peer-reviewed articles describing his pioneering work in telehealth/virtual care, systems of stroke care, quality improvement science, and advocacy. His research has been funded by the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, among others.