Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Lee H. Schwamm, MD
Contributor
Dr. Lee Schwamm graduated from Harvard Medical School and practices neurocritical care and vascular neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he also serves as the director of the Center for TeleHealth. He currently leads virtual care activities across the Partners Healthcare System as vice president of virtual care in Partners Digital Health. He is a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School and active clinical researcher, and the author of over 400 peer-reviewed articles describing his pioneering work in telehealth/virtual care, systems of stroke care, quality improvement science, and advocacy. His research has been funded by the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, among others.
Posts by Lee H. Schwamm, MD
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?