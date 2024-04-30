Contributor

Dr. Kimberly Humphrey is an emergency physician, a current Fellow in Climate Change and Human Health at Harvard C-CHANGE at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and a visiting scholar at the Harvard FXB Center. Her research focuses on the intersection between climate change and health, particularly community and health system adaptation to climate change impacts, and she is passionately involved with advocacy, education, and policy development through NGOs and government-based roles focused on climate change and health.