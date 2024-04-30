Contributor

Dr. Kevin Hill is director of addiction psychiatry at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. He earned a master’s in health science at the Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholars Program at the Yale School of Medicine. He most commonly treats patients who have problems with alcohol, cannabis, or opioids, and teaches medical students and physicians how to treat patients with addictions.

The author of Marijuana: The Unbiased Truth about the World’s Most Popular Weed and coauthor of Medical Cannabis: An Evidence-Based Guide, Dr. Hill’s research interests include the development of medications to treat cannabis use disorder as well as cannabis policy, and he has published widely on these topics in such journals as JAMA, The American Journal of Psychiatry, JAMA Internal Medicine, and Lancet Psychiatry. He serves on the editorial boards of Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research and the American Journal on Addictions.

Twitter: @DrKevinHill