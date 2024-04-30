Recent Blog Articles
Katsiaryna Bykov, PharmD, ScD
Contributor
Katsiaryna Bykov, PharmD, ScD, is a pharmacoepidemiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School. Originally trained as a pharmacist, she completed her research doctorate in epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and has been conducting research on medication use, safety, and effectiveness for more than a decade.
Posts by Katsiaryna Bykov, PharmD, ScD
Staying Healthy
CBD and other medications: Proceed with caution
Staying Healthy
Cough and cold season is arriving: Choose medicines safely
