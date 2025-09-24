Contributor

Dr. Kathryn Corelli is an internal medicine physician, menopause specialist, and associate medical director of strategy and new program development at Mass General Brigham Population Health, and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School. She completed her residency in internal medicine and primary care at Massachusetts General Hospital, followed by a two-year population health leadership fellowship at Mass General Brigham.

Her work focuses on systems-level transformation, preventive care, and value-based health care delivery. Dr. Corelli has a clinical interest in menopause and female sexual dysfunction, and is a certified menopause society practitioner with The Menopause Society.