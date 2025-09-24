5 timeless habits for better health
What are the symptoms of prostate cancer?
Is your breakfast cereal healthy?
When pain signals an emergency: Symptoms you should never ignore
Does exercise give you energy?
Acupuncture for pain relief: How it works and what to expect
How to avoid jet lag: Tips for staying alert when you travel
Biofeedback therapy: How it works and how it can help relieve pain
Best vitamins and minerals for energy
Should you take probiotics with antibiotics?
Kathryn Corelli, MD
Contributor
Dr. Kathryn Corelli is an internal medicine physician, menopause specialist, and associate medical director of strategy and new program development at Mass General Brigham Population Health, and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School. She completed her residency in internal medicine and primary care at Massachusetts General Hospital, followed by a two-year population health leadership fellowship at Mass General Brigham.
Her work focuses on systems-level transformation, preventive care, and value-based health care delivery. Dr. Corelli has a clinical interest in menopause and female sexual dysfunction, and is a certified menopause society practitioner with The Menopause Society.
5 timeless habits for better health
What are the symptoms of prostate cancer?
Is your breakfast cereal healthy?
When pain signals an emergency: Symptoms you should never ignore
Does exercise give you energy?
Acupuncture for pain relief: How it works and what to expect
How to avoid jet lag: Tips for staying alert when you travel
Biofeedback therapy: How it works and how it can help relieve pain
Best vitamins and minerals for energy
Should you take probiotics with antibiotics?