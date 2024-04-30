photo of Kathleen W. Miller, MD

Kathleen W. Miller, MD

Contributor

Dr. Kathleen W. Miller is a third-year resident at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Miller received her undergraduate degree and medical degree from Harvard University before starting internship and residency at MGH. She is starting the combined MGH/Brigham and Women's Hospital infectious disease fellowship in the HIV clinician educator track in July 2021. Her clinical interests focus on HIV care, care for the underserved, and medical education.

Posts by Kathleen W. Miller, MD

HIV rates rising: Could new forms of PrEP help? featured image

Staying Healthy

HIV rates rising: Could new forms of PrEP help?
Result 1 - 1 of 1

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.