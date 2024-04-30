Recent Blog Articles
Karen Turner, OTR/L
Contributor
Karen Turner is an advanced practice occupational therapy patient navigator for individuals with autism and intellectual/developmental disorders at Massachusetts General Hospital. In this unique role, she provides care planning and coordination services, as well as individualized OT-based interventions for the patient, their caregiver(s), and their healthcare team. As a result, she reduces barriers to care, optimizes patient safety, improves satisfaction, and increases provider knowledge and comfort in the delivery of health services. Outside of patient encounters, Ms. Turner educates practitioners on caring for individuals with ASD/IDD, and works with departments across the continuum of care to implement systems to make individualized accommodations standard procedure. Ms. Turner received a BS from Boston University’s College of Communication in communication studies, and an MS from Boston University’s Sargent College in occupational therapy.
