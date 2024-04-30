Recent Blog Articles
Johanna Calderon, PhD
Contributor
Johanna Calderon, PhD, is an Assistant Professor of Psychology in the Department of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and a research Associate at Boston Children’s Hospital. She works on the neurodevelopmental and psychiatric outcomes of pediatric populations, primarily youth with congenital heart disease. She earned her PhD in Neuropsychology from Paris Descartes Sorbonne University, in Paris, France and completed her post-doctoral research training at the French Institute of Health and Medical Research in France and at the Cardiac Neurodevelopmental Program at Boston Children’s Hospital.
Posts by Johanna Calderon, PhD
Child & Teen Health
Executive function in children: Why it matters and how to help
Child & Teen Health
Congenital heart disease and autism: A possible link?
