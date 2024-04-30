Recent Blog Articles
Janice Ware, PhD
Contributor
Janice Ware, PhD, is Director of the Cardiac Neurodevelopmental Program; Director of the Child & Parent Program; and Senior Psychologist in the Developmental Medicine Center at Boston Children’s Hospital. She is also an Assistant Professor of Psychology and Developmental Medicine at Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Ware specializes in the neurodevelopmental assessment and follow-up of young children with complex medical histories. She is known for her work in the fields of autism, cognitive and learning disabilities, congenital heart disease, early detection of severe mental health conditions, extreme prematurity, parent-infant mental health, school placement for children with special education needs, and velo-cardiofacial syndrome.
Posts by Janice Ware, PhD
Child & Teen Health
Making special education work for your child during COVID-19
Child & Teen Health
Congenital heart disease and autism: A possible link?
