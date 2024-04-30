photo of Janice Ware, PhD

Janice Ware, PhD

Contributor

Janice Ware, PhD, is Director of the Cardiac Neurodevelopmental Program; Director of the Child & Parent Program; and Senior Psychologist in the Developmental Medicine Center at Boston Children’s Hospital. She is also an Assistant Professor of Psychology and Developmental Medicine at Harvard Medical School.
 

Dr. Ware specializes in the neurodevelopmental assessment and follow-up of young children with complex medical histories. She is known for her work in the fields of autism, cognitive and learning disabilities, congenital heart disease, early detection of severe mental health conditions, extreme prematurity, parent-infant mental health, school placement for children with special education needs, and velo-cardiofacial syndrome.

Posts by Janice Ware, PhD

Making special education work for your child during COVID-19 featured image

Child & Teen Health

Making special education work for your child during COVID-19
Congenital heart disease and autism: A possible link? featured image

Child & Teen Health

Congenital heart disease and autism: A possible link?
Result 1 - 2 of 2

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.