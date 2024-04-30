photo of Isabelle Chase, DDS, FRCD(C)

Isabelle Chase, DDS, FRCD(C)

Contributor

Dr. Isabelle Chase is a board-certified pediatric dentist, and an assistant professor at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine. She completed her dental degree at Dalhousie School of Dentistry in 2000, and pediatric dental specialty at the University of Rochester and Eastman Dental Center in 2002. Dr. Chase joined the faculty of Boston Children’s Hospital and the Harvard School of Dental Medicine in 2006, and the majority of her time has been spent providing direct clinical supervision and didactic teaching of pediatric dental residents as director of the residency program. In the past 15 years she has taught over 70 pediatric dental residents and over 450 dental students.

Dr. Chase also provides direct patient care, either in the clinical setting or the operating room, with a focus on the management of early childhood tooth decay; the treatment of young, anxious patients; and patients with special health care needs, with a particular focus on children with autism. Outside of work she enjoys spending time with her husband and their two children.

Posts by Isabelle Chase, DDS, FRCD(C)

Making visits to the dentist easier for people with autism spectrum disorder featured image

Child & Teen Health

Making visits to the dentist easier for people with autism spectrum disorder
Result 1 - 1 of 1

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.