Contributor

Dr. Isabelle Chase is a board-certified pediatric dentist, and an assistant professor at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine. She completed her dental degree at Dalhousie School of Dentistry in 2000, and pediatric dental specialty at the University of Rochester and Eastman Dental Center in 2002. Dr. Chase joined the faculty of Boston Children’s Hospital and the Harvard School of Dental Medicine in 2006, and the majority of her time has been spent providing direct clinical supervision and didactic teaching of pediatric dental residents as director of the residency program. In the past 15 years she has taught over 70 pediatric dental residents and over 450 dental students.

Dr. Chase also provides direct patient care, either in the clinical setting or the operating room, with a focus on the management of early childhood tooth decay; the treatment of young, anxious patients; and patients with special health care needs, with a particular focus on children with autism. Outside of work she enjoys spending time with her husband and their two children.