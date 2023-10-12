Recent Blog Articles
Hallie Levine
Health Writer
Hallie Levine is an award-winning health and medical journalist whose work has been published in The New York Times, Consumer Reports, Oprah, and WebMD, among others. She lives with her three children and gregarious yellow labrador in Fairfield, CT.
Posts by Hallie Levine
Staying Healthy
REM sleep: What is it, why is it important, and how can you get more of it?
Heart Health
Heart palpitations: Identifying possible causes and managing triggers
Staying Healthy
Prior authorization: What is it, when might you need it, and how do you get it?
Staying Healthy
How to get rid of bloating: Tips for relief
