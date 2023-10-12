photo of Hallie Levine

Hallie Levine

Health Writer

Hallie Levine is an award-winning health and medical journalist whose work has been published in The New York Times, Consumer Reports, Oprah, and WebMD, among others. She lives with her three children and gregarious yellow labrador in Fairfield, CT.

Posts by Hallie Levine

REM sleep: What is it, why is it important, and how can you get more of it? featured image

Staying Healthy

REM sleep: What is it, why is it important, and how can you get more of it?
Heart palpitations: Identifying possible causes and managing triggers featured image

Heart Health

Heart palpitations: Identifying possible causes and managing triggers
Prior authorization: What is it, when might you need it, and how do you get it? featured image

Staying Healthy

Prior authorization: What is it, when might you need it, and how do you get it?
How to get rid of bloating: Tips for relief featured image

Staying Healthy

How to get rid of bloating: Tips for relief
Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
