Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Elizabeth Boskey, PhD
Contributor
Elizabeth Boskey, PhD, is the social worker and research lead for the Center for Gender Surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital. Her background is in women’s reproductive biology and public health, and her research interests focus on the sexual and reproductive health of sexual and gender minority populations. In addition to her work at the Center, she runs the New England Gender C.A.R.E. Consortium, and has a small private therapy practice where she focuses on working with sexual, gender, and relationship minority clients.
Posts by Elizabeth Boskey, PhD
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?