Elise Merchant, MD
Contributor
Dr. Elise Merchant is an infectious diseases fellow at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She completed her internal medicine residency and chief residency at Tufts Medical Center, after earning her MD from Tufts University School of Medicine and an AB in anthropology and biology from Brown University. Her academic interests include medical education and HIV.
Posts by Elise Merchant, MD
Elise Merchant, MD
Time for flu shots — getting one is more important than ever!
Elise Merchant, MD
No spleen? What you need to know to stay healthy
