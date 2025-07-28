photo of Deborah Kwolek, MD, FACP, FAMWA, MSCP

Deborah Kwolek, MD, FACP, FAMWA, MSCP

Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Deborah Gomez Kwolek is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and is the founding lead of the Mass General Women’s Health and Sex and Gender Medicine Program. She is a certified specialist through the Menopause Society and a practicing primary care physician.

Dr. Gomez Kwolek has over 30 years of experience in women’s health and sex and gender medicine. Throughout her career, she has focused on improving education in this field at regional, national, and international levels.

In addition to her educational work, Dr. Gomez Kwolek chairs the Sex and Gender Health Collaborative of the American Medical Women’s Association/Medical International Women’s Association.

