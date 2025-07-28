How is PSA used to monitor prostate cancer?
Effects of sleep deprivation
Progressive relaxation techniques for insomnia
Prescription insomnia medications: What to know
How to test for sleep apnea: At home or in a lab
How sleep deprivation can harm your health
Extreme heat endangers older adults: What to know and do
Want to cool down? 14 ideas to try
What is a PSA test and how is it used?
Blood sugar–friendly fruits if you have diabetes
Deborah Kwolek, MD, FACP, FAMWA, MSCP
Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Dr. Deborah Gomez Kwolek is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and is the founding lead of the Mass General Women’s Health and Sex and Gender Medicine Program. She is a certified specialist through the Menopause Society and a practicing primary care physician.
Dr. Gomez Kwolek has over 30 years of experience in women’s health and sex and gender medicine. Throughout her career, she has focused on improving education in this field at regional, national, and international levels.
In addition to her educational work, Dr. Gomez Kwolek chairs the Sex and Gender Health Collaborative of the American Medical Women’s Association/Medical International Women’s Association.
How is PSA used to monitor prostate cancer?
Effects of sleep deprivation
Progressive relaxation techniques for insomnia
Prescription insomnia medications: What to know
How to test for sleep apnea: At home or in a lab
How sleep deprivation can harm your health
Extreme heat endangers older adults: What to know and do
Want to cool down? 14 ideas to try
What is a PSA test and how is it used?
Blood sugar–friendly fruits if you have diabetes