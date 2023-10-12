Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. David M. Nathan is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and is director of the diabetes center and the clinical research center at Massachusetts General Hospital. An internationally acclaimed expert on diabetes, he has led some of the most important studies in its treatment and prevention, including the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial; Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications Study; Diabetes Prevention Program: and the GRADE study. He was awarded the Outstanding Clinician Award in 2002 and the Outstanding Achievement in Clinical Diabetes Research Award in 2015, both from the American Diabetes Association, and the Distinguished Scientist Award from the National Institute of Diabetes Digestive and Kidney Disease/NIH in 2010.