Contributor

David Hepner, MD, MPH, is medical director of the Weiner Center for Preoperative Evaluation at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and associate professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical School. He is an associate faculty member of Ariadne Labs.

His clinical and research interests in preoperative assessment, and his vision of a society in the area of preoperative assessment and its impact on surgical outcomes, led him to be one of the cofounders in 2005 of the Society for Perioperative Assessment and Quality Improvement, an international multidisciplinary society. Since then, he has been an active participant in improving surgical outcomes by sharing best practices, promoting research, and enhancing communication among health professionals across multiple disciplines.

Dr. Hepner is a founding member of the Emergency Manual Implementation Collaborative, whose goal is to foster the dissemination and effective use of emergency checklists to enhance patient safety. He has helped lead expert panel interactive discussions on progress toward effective use of emergency manuals in hospitals across the country and helped develop an implementation toolkit.

Dr. Hepner received his BA from Clark University, his MPH from Harvard School of Public Health, and his MD from Medical College of Wisconsin. His clinical training includes internship in medicine at the Washington University School of Medicine, and residency in anesthesiology and fellowship in obstetric anesthesia at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.