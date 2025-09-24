Contributor

Dr. Darshan Mehta is an assistant professor in medicine and psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. He is the medical director of the Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), director of the Office for Well-Being with the Center for Faculty Development at MGH, and the medical and education director for the Osher Research Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. In addition, he is the MGH site director for the Practice of Medicine curriculum required of all first-year Harvard Medical School students.

After completing his residency in internal medicine at the University of Illinois-Chicago Hospital, Dr. Mehta completed a clinical research fellowship in complementary and integrative medicine at the Osher Center, during which he received a master of public health degree from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He is board certified in internal medicine and integrative medicine.