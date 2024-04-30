Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Danielle Sarno is the director of interventional pain management in the department of neurosurgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and an instructor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Harvard Medical School. She is the founding co-director of the Harvard Interventional Pain Simulation Center, where she is developing and studying an interventional spine simulation–based education curriculum for physicians specializing in pain medicine.

She has written widely on pain care and the spine, and presented her research nationally and internationally. Dr. Sarno received a Pillars of Excellence Award for integrating diversity, equity, and inclusion from Mass General Brigham, and a “20 Under 40” award from the North American Spine Society. She co-directs a virtual integrative program (www.finerprogram.org) for people with chronic pain, which aligns with her mission to broadly increase access to pain management resources and improve quality of life.

