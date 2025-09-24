Contributor

Dr. Cian McCarthy is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a cardiovascular medicine attending physician at the Mass General Brigham Heart and Vascular Institute. He attended medical school at University College Cork, Ireland, before completing his internal medicine residency and cardiovascular disease fellowship training at Massachusetts General Hospital. He received a master of science in epidemiology from the Harvard School of Public Health.

Dr. McCarthy’s clinical and research interests include preventing cardiovascular disease and the diagnosis and management of acute myocardial infarction. He was a member of the writing committee for the 2024 European Society of Cardiology Guidelines for the management of elevated blood pressure and hypertension. His research is supported by the National Institutes of Health.