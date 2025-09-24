Contributor

Christina Ruggeri earned her doctor of physical therapy degree at the Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions in 2018, and became an APTA board-certified neurologic specialist in 2022. She practices at the Spaulding Outpatient Center in Salem, MA, where she is experienced in caring for patients with a variety of medically complex conditions and injuries. Christina is a member of the Spaulding North Shore Innovative Sports Medicine Team, where she is involved in aquatic therapy, wheelchair evaluations, and fittings in the brace clinic.

Christina has assisted with adaptive kayaking and adaptive golf through Spaulding’s adaptive sports program, and advocates for the program to patients who may benefit. Christina also works in acute care at Salem Hospital.