Chris McDougle, MD

Contributor

Dr. Christopher J. McDougle, director of the Lurie Center for Autism at Massachusetts General Hospital and Nancy Lurie Marks Professor in the Field of Autism at Harvard Medical School, is a neuropsychopharmacologist and internationally recognized expert in research and treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders that extend into adulthood. He has 25 years of experience diagnosing and caring for children, adolescents, and adults with autism spectrum disorders (ASDs).
Before coming to Mass General, Dr. McDougle was the chairman of the department of psychiatry and executive director of the Institute of Psychiatric Research at Indiana University School of Medicine, where he was also the Albert Eugene Sterne Professor of Psychiatry.
Dr. McDougle has maintained an active clinical practice throughout his career and continues this commitment to caring for individuals with ASDs at the Lurie Center, where he has expanded services for adults. As director of the Lurie Center, Dr. McDougle is keenly interested in leveraging the vast resources that exist at Mass General and elsewhere in Boston to advance new discoveries and treatments for children, adolescents, and adults with ASDs
Dr. McDougle received a BA in chemistry from Valparaiso University in 1981 and an MD from Indiana University School of Medicine in 1986. He subsequently completed a residency in psychiatry at Yale University School of Medicine (1990) and a fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at the Yale Child Study Center (1995).

Strategies to support teens and young adults with autism spectrum disorder during COVID-19 featured image

Robyn Thom, MD

Strategies to support teens and young adults with autism spectrum disorder during COVID-19
How can you support your teenager with autism spectrum disorder if they are depressed? featured image

Chris McDougle, MD

How can you support your teenager with autism spectrum disorder if they are depressed?
Opportunities for growth: Transitions for youth with autism spectrum disorder featured image

Child & Teen Health

Opportunities for growth: Transitions for youth with autism spectrum disorder
