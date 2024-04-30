Recent Blog Articles
Charlie Schmidt
Editor, Harvard Medical School Annual Report on Prostate Diseases
Charlie Schmidt is an award-winning freelance science writer based in Portland, Maine. In addition to writing for Harvard Health Publishing, Charlie has written for Science magazine, the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, Environmental Health Perspectives, Nature Biotechnology, and The Washington Post.
Posts by Charlie Schmidt
Men's Health
What complications can occur after prostate cancer surgery?
Men's Health
New research shows little risk of infection from prostate biopsies
Men's Health
Could men with advanced prostate cancer avoid chemotherapy?
Men's Health
After prostate cancer treatment, a new standard of care for rising PSA
Men's Health
FDA approves new surgical treatment for enlarged prostates
Men's Health
Prostate cancer: A new type of radiation treatment limits risk of side effects
Men's Health
Prostate cancer: An emerging surgical alternative shows promise in older men
Men's Health
FDA approves new treatment for advanced prostate cancer
Healthcare Disparities
Young men with prostate cancer: Socioeconomic factors affect lifespan
Men's Health
How does waiting on prostate cancer treatment affect survival?
Cancer
Prostate cancer in transgender women
Men's Health
Prostate cancer: How often should men on active surveillance be evaluated?
Men's Health
What are the chances that prostate cancer will return after surgery?
Men's Health
Can plant-based diets lower your risk of prostate cancer?
Men's Health
Prostate cancer: How long should hormonal therapy last?
Men's Health
Prostate cancer: Zapping metastatic tumors with radiation improves survival
Men's Health
Prostate cancer: Can imaging substitute for repeat biopsies during active surveillance?
Men's Health
Prostate cancer: Radiation therapy elevates risk for future cancers
Men's Health
Promising therapy if PSA rises after prostate cancer surgery
Men's Health
An emerging treatment option for men on active surveillance
Men's Health
Some men whose prostate cancer progresses can safely delay treatment
Men's Health
New treatment approved for late-stage prostate cancer
Men's Health
Comparing traditional and robotic-assisted surgery for prostate cancer
Men's Health
Treatment with abiraterone significantly improves survival in advanced prostate cancer
