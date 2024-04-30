photo of Charlie Schmidt

Charlie Schmidt

Editor, Harvard Medical School Annual Report on Prostate Diseases

Charlie Schmidt is an award-winning freelance science writer based in Portland, Maine. In addition to writing for Harvard Health Publishing, Charlie has written for Science magazine, the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, Environmental Health Perspectives, Nature Biotechnology, and The Washington Post.

What complications can occur after prostate cancer surgery? featured image

Men's Health

What complications can occur after prostate cancer surgery?
New research shows little risk of infection from prostate biopsies featured image

Men's Health

New research shows little risk of infection from prostate biopsies
Could men with advanced prostate cancer avoid chemotherapy? featured image

Men's Health

Could men with advanced prostate cancer avoid chemotherapy?
After prostate cancer treatment, a new standard of care for rising PSA featured image

Men's Health

After prostate cancer treatment, a new standard of care for rising PSA
FDA approves new surgical treatment for enlarged prostates featured image

Men's Health

FDA approves new surgical treatment for enlarged prostates
Prostate cancer: A new type of radiation treatment limits risk of side effects featured image

Men's Health

Prostate cancer: A new type of radiation treatment limits risk of side effects
Prostate cancer: An emerging surgical alternative shows promise in older men featured image

Men's Health

Prostate cancer: An emerging surgical alternative shows promise in older men
FDA approves new treatment for advanced prostate cancer featured image

Men's Health

FDA approves new treatment for advanced prostate cancer
Young men with prostate cancer: Socioeconomic factors affect lifespan featured image

Healthcare Disparities

Young men with prostate cancer: Socioeconomic factors affect lifespan
How does waiting on prostate cancer treatment affect survival? featured image

Men's Health

How does waiting on prostate cancer treatment affect survival?
Prostate cancer in transgender women featured image

Cancer

Prostate cancer in transgender women
Prostate cancer: How often should men on active surveillance be evaluated? featured image

Men's Health

Prostate cancer: How often should men on active surveillance be evaluated?
What are the chances that prostate cancer will return after surgery? featured image

Men's Health

What are the chances that prostate cancer will return after surgery?
Can plant-based diets lower your risk of prostate cancer? featured image

Men's Health

Can plant-based diets lower your risk of prostate cancer?
Prostate cancer: How long should hormonal therapy last? featured image

Men's Health

Prostate cancer: How long should hormonal therapy last?
Prostate cancer: Zapping metastatic tumors with radiation improves survival featured image

Men's Health

Prostate cancer: Zapping metastatic tumors with radiation improves survival
Prostate cancer: Can imaging substitute for repeat biopsies during active surveillance? featured image

Men's Health

Prostate cancer: Can imaging substitute for repeat biopsies during active surveillance?
Prostate cancer: Radiation therapy elevates risk for future cancers featured image

Men's Health

Prostate cancer: Radiation therapy elevates risk for future cancers
Promising therapy if PSA rises after prostate cancer surgery featured image

Men's Health

Promising therapy if PSA rises after prostate cancer surgery
An emerging treatment option for men on active surveillance featured image

Men's Health

An emerging treatment option for men on active surveillance
Some men whose prostate cancer progresses can safely delay treatment featured image

Men's Health

Some men whose prostate cancer progresses can safely delay treatment
New treatment approved for late-stage prostate cancer featured image

Men's Health

New treatment approved for late-stage prostate cancer
Comparing traditional and robotic-assisted surgery for prostate cancer featured image

Men's Health

Comparing traditional and robotic-assisted surgery for prostate cancer
Treatment with abiraterone significantly improves survival in advanced prostate cancer featured image

Men's Health

Treatment with abiraterone significantly improves survival in advanced prostate cancer
