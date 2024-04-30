Contributor

Dr. Cecil R. Webster, Jr. is a child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist in Boston. He is a lecturer in psychiatry at McLean Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and consultant for diversity health outreach programs at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In addition, Dr. Webster is a candidate in child and adult psychoanalysis at the Boston Psychoanalytic Society & Institute. His areas of expertise include identity formation and related influences such as sexuality, gender, race, ethnicity, and intercultural experiences in psychotherapy. He enjoys the intersection of film and psychiatry, applying psychoanalytic techniques in understanding portrayals of mental illness in film.