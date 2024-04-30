Contributor

Catherine Ullman Shade, Ph.D. M.Ed. is the Director of Education at Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH)’s Cardiac Neurodevelopmental Program, where she coordinates educational and outreach services for children with complex congenital heart disease. Prior to her current position, Dr. Ullman Shade worked in BCH’s Developmental Medicine Center, and as a teacher, instructional coach, professional development trainer, educational researcher, and curriculum designer, in settings including K-12 schools and nonprofit organizations.