Andrew Oseran MD, MBA is a clinical cardiology fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Oseran graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in economics in 2010. He received his MD from Georgetown University School of Medicine as well as a master’s in business administration (MBA) from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Massachusetts General Hospital in 2019. His research interests include questions related to the delivery of health care and understanding how domestic policy initiatives impact health care outcomes and cost.