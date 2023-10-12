Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Adam Kibel, MD, MHCM, is the chief of urology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the Elliott Carr Cutler Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School. He received his BA and MD from Cornell University in 1987 and 1991 respectively. He then completed his residency at the Harvard Program in Urology (Longwood) in 1997, and a fellowship in urologic oncology at Johns Hopkins in 1999. In 2022, he received a master’s in health care management from Harvard University.

His practice focuses on minimally invasive approaches to urologic cancers. He has over 400 peer-reviewed publications, and has received grant support from multiple agencies, including the National Cancer Institute, the American Urologic Association, the American College of Surgeons, and the Department of Defense. The focus of his research is on identification and treatment of patients with aggressive genitourinary cancers though neoadjuvant therapy, improved imaging, and novel biomarkers.