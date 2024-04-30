Contributor

Dr. Adaira Landry is an emergency medicine physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School. She is a Harvard Medical School Society advisor, where she advises a cohort of medical students, and a co-chair for the diversity and inclusion committee for the department of emergency medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She is also a mother to three young children.

Twitter: @AdairaLandryMD