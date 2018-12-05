Scarlet fever

What is it?

Scarlet fever is an infection caused by Group A Streptococcus (andquot;strep") bacteria. It causes a finely textured rash that can appear like sandpaper along with other symptoms. It usually occurs after a strep infection of the throat (strep pharyngitis, or strep throat), but occasionally after a strep skin infection. The rash of scarlet fever is caused by a toxin that the strep bacteria produce.

Scarlet fever once was common among children ages 2 to 10, but now it is relatively rare. The reason for this remains a mystery, especially because there has been no decrease in the number of cases of strep throat or strep skin infections.

Symptoms

Scarlet fever usually is triggered by a strep throat infection, which causes the following symptoms:

  • fever and chills
  • headache
  • a red and sore throat
  • enlarged tonsils
  • swollen lymph nodes (andquot;swollen glands") in the neck.

Within 12 to 48 hours after these symptoms appear, the typical scarlet fever rash begins.

The scarlet fever rash is as bright red as sunburn, and it often has a fine texture like sandpaper (andquot;sandpaper rash") or gooseflesh (goosebumps). It usually starts in the underarm area, groin and neck, then spreads to the trunk, back, arms and legs. Other symptoms of scarlet fever include:

  • a pale area around the mouth
  • white strawberry tongue—A white coating with red dots on the tongue's surface
  • red strawberry tongue or raspberry tongue that occurs when the white tongue coating peels and leaves a red coating with red dots
  • pastia's lines—A darkening or redness of the normal skin creases, especially in the crook of the arm.

Occasionally, scarlet fever follows a streptococcal skin infection, such as an infection of burns or wounds, or impetigo. When this happens, the rash and related skin symptoms appear, but there are no symptoms related to strep throat.

Diagnosis

Your doctor will suspect scarlet fever based on the appearance of your rash and its timing in relation to other symptoms. During the physical examination, your doctor will check for the symptoms of scarlet fever. To confirm the diagnosis of a strep infection, your doctor will take a swab of throat secretions. If no sore throat is present, then the exam will focus on other possible sources of strep infection, such as impetigo.

Expected duration

Although the scarlet fever rash generally fades after 6 to 7 days, it is followed by a period of skin flaking and peeling that lasts for 10 to 14 days. Occasionally, in patients with severe rash, peeling and flaking may persist for a few weeks.

Prevention

The best prevention is thorough hand washing, especially by those who have a sore throat or other symptoms of strep infection. If you live with someone who has a strep infection, and you develop a sore throat or fever, make an appointment with a health care professional.

Treatment

Scarlet fever is treated with antibiotics, usually penicillin or azithromycin. However, other antibiotics may be effective as well.

In addition to antibiotic treatment, patients with scarlet fever and severe throat symptoms may try:

  • acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin and others) to relieve pain and reduce fever
  • soothing gargles to fight sore throat (in adults and older children who can gargle safely)
  • a cool-mist humidifier to soothe the breathing passages and throat
  • a liquid diet, including warm soups or cold milkshakes, if the patient's sore throat makes it difficult to swallow solid foods.

When to call a professional

Call your doctor promptly whenever you or someone in your family develops a rash that is accompanied by fever or other symptoms of infection.

Prognosis

In most cases, all signs of the scarlet fever rash are gone within two weeks, and there is no long-term scarring. However, because scarlet fever is a strep infection, patients with this illness have the same risk of strep complications (otitis media, pneumonia, rheumatic fever, glomerulonephritis, etc.) as patients without a rash.

Additional info

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
https://www.cdc.gov/

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.