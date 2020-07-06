What Is It?

Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) are diseases in which the bone marrow does not make enough healthy blood cells. Bone marrow is the soft, inner part of bones. Normally, it produces three kinds of blood cells:

red blood cells, which carry oxygen

white blood cells, which fight infection

platelets, which help prevent bleeding by causing blood to clot.

Healthy bone marrow makes immature cells called stem cells that develop into red and white blood cells and platelets.