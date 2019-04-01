Maturity onset diabetes of the young (MODY)

What is it?

Maturity Onset Diabetes of the Young (MODY), now more commonly referred to as monogenic diabetes, is an inherited form of diabetes mellitus. It is caused by a change in one of eleven genes. Up to 5% of all diabetes cases may be due to MODY. Just like other people with diabetes, people with MODY have trouble regulating their blood sugar levels.

This disorder can be confused with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes. In type 1, the pancreas cannot make and release enough insulin. People with type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, usually make enough insulin, but their bodies cannot respond to it effectively (known as insulin resistance). Type 2 diabetes is usually associated with being overweight, but that is not true of type 1 diabetes or MODY. However, obesity does matter. An obese person with a MODY gene mutation may develop symptoms of diabetes sooner than someone of normal weight.

MODY is more likely to affect adolescents and young adults, but it can occur at any age. Just like other forms of diabetes, MODY can cause complications throughout the body, including increased risk of heart and vascular disease, kidney disease, and blindness.

There are different types of MODY caused by changes in different genes. Treatment varies, depending on the type of MODY.

MODY is a dominant genetic condition, which means that people who inherit one copy of the gene mutation that causes MODY from either their mother or father will be affected. Affected people also have a 50% chance of passing along the gene mutation to each of their children.

Symptoms

Symptoms related to MODY tend to develop gradually. This is similar to what happens to people with type 2 diabetes. In comparison, the symptoms of type 1 diabetes often occur rather quickly over a few weeks.

Early symptoms of MODY may include blurry vision, recurrent skin infections, or yeast infections. But there may be no symptoms at all. People with MODY often have high blood sugar levels (hyperglycemia) for many years before they have any symptoms. The increased blood sugar develops gradually, and may only be noticed if a doctor does a blood sugar test during a checkup.

Without treatment, blood sugars will continue to rise, causing:

  • Frequent urination
  • Increased thirst
  • Weight loss.

Diagnosis

The first step in diagnosing MODY is having a blood sugar test. If the results show high levels of sugar that indicate diabetes, your doctor has to figure out if you have MODY or another type of diabetes. Getting the correct diagnosis is important because treatment of MODY can be different than treatment for type 1 or 2 diabetes.

Blood tests can help your doctor determine which kind of diabetes you have. For example, in type 1 diabetes, antibodies attack the pancreas, but people with MODY do not have these antibodies. Your doctor will also look for signs in your blood tests that indicate whether you have insulin resistance. Insulin resistance is not present in non-obese people with MODY; however, it does occur in obese people with MODY.

It may be difficult to tell whether an obese person has type 2 diabetes or MODY. The great majority of obese people with diabetes will have type 2 diabetes. A family history of MODY may be the only clue that this type of diabetes is affecting a particular person.

MODY can also be diagnosed by a genetic test. This type of testing will determine the exact type of MODY, and can be done before a patient has any symptoms. If a mutation in one of the MODY genes is found, then type 1 or type 2 diabetes can be ruled out.

Expected duration

MODY is an inherited disorder that lasts throughout a person's lifetime. MODY 2 generally stays mild. But the symptoms and complications vary depending on the specific genetic variant.

Prevention

If you are related to a person with a MODY mutation, you can get a genetic test to see if you are at risk of developing MODY. The first step would be for your affected relative to get a genetic test for MODY. If a mutation is found in one of the MODY genes, the lab could test you for the same mutation. It's important to make sure the affected person in your family has a detectable mutation, because genetic testing is not always able to find a mutation. If you also have a risk for MODY, you can act to avoid obesity by eating a healthy diet and exercising. Avoiding obesity may not prevent MODY, but it can postpone the development of symptoms until later in life, and also has other positive health benefits.

Treatment

Treatment is different for the different forms of MODY.

People with any type of MODY will respond better to treatment if they are not overweight or obese. Therefore, overweight and obese people should include losing weight as one of their treatment goals.

When to call a professional

Symptoms of MODY may develop gradually. If you have the symptoms described above, make an appointment with your primary care provider. You may also need to see an endocrinologist who specializes in diabetes.

Prognosis

Most types of MODY can lead to the same complications as typical type 1 or type 2 diabetes, including increased risk of heart disease, kidney failure, and blindness. Which problems occur depends on which gene is affected. Some people with MODY develop milder hyperglycemia. They may not require any medication, and are much less likely to develop long-term complications. Keeping blood sugar close to normal will minimize complications of MODY, as it does with other types of diabetes.

Additional info

American Diabetes Association
www.diabetes.org

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.