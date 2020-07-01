Extragonadal Germ Cell Tumors
What Is It?
Extragonadal germ cell tumors are made up of cells that form during the early development of a fetus (unborn baby). In a growing fetus, germ cells typically move from a site near the middle of the body to the ovaries or testes (gonads). There they develop into eggs in females and sperm in males.
When cells that are meant to form sperm or eggs travel to other parts of the body instead, they can form tumors outside the gonads. That's why they are often called extragonadal germ cell tumors. They usually begin in the lungs, the lower back, the back of the abdomen, or the middle of the brain, near the pea-sized pineal gland.
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.