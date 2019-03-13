What is conversion disorder (Functional Neurological Symptom Disorder)?

A conversion disorder, also called Disorder “Functional Neurological Symptom Disorder” is a relatively uncommon mental disorder. Typically the person has physical symptoms that no medical condition, physical examination or testing can explain.

The person is not "faking." The symptoms do not appear to be under the person's conscious control and they can cause significant distress. Examples of symptoms are a loss of muscle control, blindness, deafness, seizures or even apparent loss of consciousness.