Chondrosarcoma
What is chondrosarcoma?
Chondrosarcoma is a type of cancer closely related to bone cancer. However, chondrosarcoma forms in cartilage, the tough but flexible tissue that pads the ends of bones and lines joints, not in the bone tissue itself.
This cancer usually develops in the cartilage that lines the bones of the pelvis, thigh, shoulder, ribs, or arm. However, one rare type of chondrosarcoma develops in the soft tissues, such as the muscles, nerves, or fat, of the arms and legs. The disease can also develop from an existing noncancerous (benign) tumor close to the bone. But in most cases, doctors don't know why it develops.
