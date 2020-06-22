What is a carcinoid tumor of the lung?

Carcinoid tumors have been called "cancers in slow motion" because they grow slowly. They are also less likely than other tumors to spread (metastasize) to other parts of the body. However, this is not always the case. Sometimes, they grow and spread rather quickly.

Lung cancers are often defined as being either small cell lung cancer or non-small cell lung cancer. Carcinoid tumors of the lung do not fall into either of these categories.